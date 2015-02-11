Closed in Floral Park: Dee Dee's Luncheonette

Dee Dee's Luncheonette in Floral Park had a short run — with a bit of glory toward the end. Now, it's shuttered.

The retro American eatery, which opened in 2013 on Tulip Avenue, had a menu makeover after chef and restaurant consultant Phil Iannuccilli came on board nearly a year later. It was Iannuccilli’s chili that snagged first prize for the eatery in a chili contest held at Belmont Park back in October. And, under Iannucilli, the place was serving hot chocolate made with real chocolate ganache and from-scratch baked goods.

What will go into the vacated site remains to be seen.