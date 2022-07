Noted while driving up Route 112 in Medford: The absence of Hot Diggity Dogs. The place was known not only for its many variations on the basic Frankfurter, but also for the supersized wiener sculpture on its roof. The art piece dated back to the site’s previous incarnation as First National Franks.

In the window is a sign heralding the coming of a Louisiana fish shack. So, no more dogs — but at least something interesting on the way.