Things to DoFeedMe

Closed in Woodbury: Laguna Grille

Laguna Grille was known for its "Kids Eat Free" deal.

Laguna Grille was known for its "Kids Eat Free" deal. Credit: Ken Sawchuk

By Joan Reminick

Laguna Grille, a fixture in Woodbury since 2000, has closed.

The restaurant, situated in the Woodbury Village Shopping Center, had a Latin-Caribbean theme and a family-friendly vibe. It was known for its kids-eat-free policy and had recently introduced a prix fixe tapas menu.

While ownership changed over the years, the freewheeling eatery sprouted two branches, one in Westbury and one in Locust Valley, neither of which lasted very long.

What will go into the vacant Woodbury space remains to be seen.

Didn't find what you were looking for?