Closed in Woodbury: Laguna Grille

Laguna Grille, a fixture in Woodbury since 2000, has closed.

The restaurant, situated in the Woodbury Village Shopping Center, had a Latin-Caribbean theme and a family-friendly vibe. It was known for its kids-eat-free policy and had recently introduced a prix fixe tapas menu.

While ownership changed over the years, the freewheeling eatery sprouted two branches, one in Westbury and one in Locust Valley, neither of which lasted very long.

What will go into the vacant Woodbury space remains to be seen.