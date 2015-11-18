Comfort food of the week: Biscuits and gravy at Storyville American Table in Huntington

Southern comfort comes with biscuits and gravy.

This combination is especially good at Storyville American Table in Huntington. It’s a side dish with something to declare.

Two of the puffy, light biscuits arrive under a mantle of well-seasoned, savory sausage gravy. Have them at breakfast, lunch or dinner at Storyville for $5.95.

Of course, you can enjoy fried chicken and waffles, too. A thick cutlet is crisply coated; the waffle is shaped like a fleur de lys, to underscore Storyville’s New Orleans accent.

You’ll also get a jazzy, Big Easy taste with the muffuletta sandwich, the fried oyster po’boy, charbroiled oysters, shrimp rémoulade, and a bracing chicken-and-sausage gumbo. Share an order of the gilded fried pickles. The obligatory dessert: beignets.

And, just in case, if you’re not feeling especially southern, the kitchen can satisfy you with a lobster roll, a Reuben sandwich, plenty more.

Storyville American Table is at 43 Green St.; 631-351-3446.