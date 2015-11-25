Comfort food of the week is beef stew at Waterzooi in Garden City

November is acting like November. That means the stew season has officially started.

You can prepare yourself for chillier nights with a visit to Waterzooi, the Belgian-influenced bistro in Garden City. Specifically, go for the carbonnade a la flamande.

It’s beef and beer stew, dark, savory and satisfying. The marinated meat is stewed in Belgian brown ale, and enriched with caramelized apples and prunes. The dish comes with the house’s outstanding fries and mayo. Cost: $19.

Other treats at Waterzooi include the various mussel pots, where the flavors range from Thai and Creole to Provençal and Calabrian. Equally recommended: steak frites, beer-braised short rib sliders, salads and a cheese fondue that uses Gouda and Gruyere. Ask that they go heavy on the Gruyere.

Waterzooi, 850 Franklin Ave., Garden City; 516-877-2177 waterzooi.com