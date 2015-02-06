Craft-beer fest at Cradle of Aviation in Garden City

The Hops & Props Craft Beer Festival pours into the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City on Saturday, Feb. 7.

More that 100 beers are slated to be featured, including those from several local breweries.

You must be 21 or older to enter. Driver's license or passport identification is required.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.hopsandprops.com. The cost is $65 for the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. general session; $85 for the "VIP" session, which starts at 6 p.m. The price is $10 more on the day of the event, if tickets are available. Admission includes 2-oz. beer samples and a souvenir tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $20. Food vendors are expected to offer pizza, chicken wings, empanadas and other casual fare.

Participating breweries include Greenport Harbor, Great South Bay in Bay Shore, Blue Point in Patchogue, Crooked Ladder and Long Ireland in Riverhead, Fire Island, Montauk, Oyster Bay, Black Forest Brew Haus in Farmingdale, BrickHouse Brewery in Patchogue and Southampton Publick House.

Hops & Props Craft Beer Festival, Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City.