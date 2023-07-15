Diner en Blanc returns to Long Island for 2023

It’s been four years since Le Diner en Blanc graced Long Island, but on Aug. 24 it returns to … well that’s part of its charm: The location won’t be revealed until the day of the event.

The “white dinner” is, essentially, an over-the-top picnic — a gathering of close to 2,000 people all of whom wear white and bring their own dinners to the appointed spot where music and entertainment will be provided and Instagramming is practically required. The three previous Long Island locations were the de Seversky Mansion in Old Westbury, the plaza at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale and, in 2019, the Nassau County Museum of Art.

This year's location is "one of Long Island's most beautiful public spaces,” said Donyshia Boston-Hill, who hosts and produces the event with Shanoy Skeete.

Diner en Blanc imposes a host of rules and regulations, including:

You must wear white. No beige or cream or ivory. And shoes are not exempt.

Tickets are sold in pairs and are nonrefundable. The price does not include food or drinks. Diner en Blanc is a rain-or-shine event and if it looks like rain, bring a raincoat, umbrella or poncho — as long as it is white or clear. Prices varies depending on how you will be getting to the dinner: Pedestrians pay $61, LIRR riders $64, bus riders pay $64 to $81.

Each couple is required to bring a square folding table and two white chairs; a white picnic basket and/or bag including a meal for two; a white tablecloth and cloth-napkins; cutlery; dishware and glassware; and a white garbage bag. (There will also be meals and beverages for sale at the event.)

Le Diner en Blanc was started in Paris by François Pasquier in 1988, and over the years more than 100,000 diners have convened at events all over the world, from Atlanta to Chicago to Mumbai to New York to Shanghai to Vancouver to Zagreb.

Registration begins July 18 for previous attendees; “sponsored” guests get their chance on July 20; first timers, on July 25. To get yourself on the waiting list, go to longisland.dinerenblanc.com.