Chinese-Japanese restaurant Dragon Gate closes in Huntington Station after 25 years

Dragon Gate is at the pearly ones.

The Chinese-and-Japanese restaurant, a fixture at the intersection of East Jericho Turnpike and Depot Road in Huntington Station for 25 years, has closed. It was the offspring of a restaurant with the same name in downtown Huntington that early on was listed among Long Island's better Chinese eateries.

A banner heralding the expected opening of Mamajuana Cafe now is draped over the circular sign that previously identified Dragon Gate. The new proprietor could not be reached immediately. But the name Mamajuana suggests it may be a Caribbean restaurant that will include Dominican specialties.

Dragon Gate began as a Chinese restaurant. In 1987, it was rated "very good," or two stars, in Newsday. It dipped to a one-star rating in 1994. The Dragon Gate menu was highlighted by scallion pancakes, Sichuan dumplings, cold noodles with sesame sauce, steamed flounder and lamb with walnuts.

Years later, Dragon Gate's repertoire expanded to include Japanese cuisine, with a focus on sushi rolls, sashimi, dumplings, tempuras and teriyakis. It had a brisk take-out business in both cuisines at both locations.

Dragon Gate was at 555 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station.