EAT Gastropub in Oceanside launches Sunday brunch

EAT Gastropub, awarded three stars from Newsday’s Joan Reminick, will launch Sunday brunch on Sunday, Jan. 18, and the menu looks promising. Egg dishes include huevos rancheros, croque madame, Scotch eggs (hard-boiled eggs encased in sausage meat and then fried) and something called the Garbage Plate, which features two poached eggs, cheddar, bratwurst, chili, duck fat fries and cheese fondue. “Classics with a twist” include bacon-jam waffles and deep-fried French toast. Even the salads sound indulgent: Witness “The Nest” with two poached eggs, crispy onion, crumbled bacon, pickled vegetables, asparagus, roasted beets, mesclun, tomatoes, queso fresco and Champagne vinaigrette.

All entrees are $18 ordered “virgin style,” that is, without a drink. Or partake of one of EAT’s signature brunch cocktails (Bloody Mary, Mexican-inflected Bloody Maria, EGP Punch or the rum-citrus Easy Like Sunday Morning) and the beverage and entree will cost you $23, total.

EAT Gastropub is at 2823 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, 516-766-9547.