3 Simple winter soup recipes

BLACK BEAN-PUMPKIN SOUP

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ cups chopped onion (about 1 medium)

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

¼ cup sherry

Light sour cream and chopped scallions (optional)

1. Heat oil in large soup pot over medium high. Add onion, garlic, cumin, chipotle chili powder and cinnamon, and cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add black beans, tomato, pumpkin and sherry; bring to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

2. Serve each bowl topped with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkling of scallions. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 314 calories, 15 g protein, 52 g carbohydrates, 19 g fiber, 4 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 749 mg sodium

TIP: Canned tomatoes are high in sodium: use no-salt-added instead, and reduce the sodium by about 400 mg per serving.

------

WHITE BEAN, SAGE AND TOMATO SOUP

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ cups chopped onion (1 medium)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried sage, crumbled

2 ribs of celery, chopped

2 carrots, cut into ¼-inch pieces

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

2 (15.5-ounce) cans low-sodium white beans, drained and rinsed

1½ cups low-sodium vegetable (or chicken) broth

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Grated Parmesan (optional)

1. Heat oil in large soup pot over medium high. Add onion, garlic and sage, and cook until onion is somewhat softened, about 3 minutes. Add celery and carrot; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, beans, broth, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce to a simmer and cook 15 minutes.

2. Transfer about half the soup to a blender or food processor, and puree. Return the puree to the pot and simmer 5 minutes longer.

3. Top each serving with grated Parmesan. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 293 calories, 13 g protein, 50 g carbohydrates, 13 g fiber, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 997 mg sodium

------

LENTIL, KALE AND SWEET POTATO SOUP

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1½ cups)

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 medium sweet potato (about 8 ounces) peeled and chopped in ½-inch pieces

2 ribs of celery, chopped

1 cup dried brown lentils

4 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 bunch kale, trimmed and chopped (about 6 cups)

1. Heat oil in large soup pot over medium-high. Add onion, garlic and thyme, and cook until somewhat softened, about 3 minutes. Add the sweet potato and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potato begins to soften, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in the lentils and broth and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in the kale (adding the greens in batches, if necessary) and cook, stirring, until the kale is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Transfer about half the soup to a food processor or blender and puree. Return the puree to the pot and simmer 5 minutes longer. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 355 calories, 23 g protein, 59 cg carbohydrates, 18 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 451 mg sodium