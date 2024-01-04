Brussels sprouts with balsamic syrup.

1 cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup sugar

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved through the core

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

1. Make the syrup: Combine the vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan; stir and bring to a boil. Boil until the mixture coats a spoon. Let it cool on the spoon slightly, then draw a line through the sauce with your finger. The line should not close up. This should take about 16-17 minutes. Allow to cool: it will thicken as it stands.

2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. Place the Brussels sprouts cut side down and roast until they are somewhat browned and crisp-tender in the center, about 8-10 minutes.

3. Serve the Brussels sprouts drizzled with the syrup.

Recipe by Marge Perry.