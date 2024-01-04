Cacio e pepe.

12 ounces spaghetti

6 1/2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen shelled edamame

8 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut in 1 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/3 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 teaspoon coarse freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine the spaghetti, water and salt in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring often after the water comes to a boil, for 11 minutes. Stir in the edamame, return to a boil and continue stirring for another 3 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook until it is bright green and crisp-tender, the pasta is al dente and there is just a little starchy liquid left in the pan.

2. Remove the skillet from the heat and swirl in the oil and butter until it is melted. Add the cheese and pepper and mix until well distributed.

Recipe by Marge Perry.