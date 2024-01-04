Caramelized onion, feta and rosemary tarts.

One 7-ounce pie crust dough, cut in half

1 to 1 ¼ cups caramelized onion (see below)

7 tablespoons crumbled feta

¼ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary (plus two small sprigs)

1 egg, lightly beaten

1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and lightly coat the paper with cooking spray.

2. Roll each piece of dough into an 8-inch round. Transfer the two rounds to the prepared baking sheet. Place ½ cup of the onion in the center of each round. Spread the onion over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border clear. Sprinkle the onion with the all but 1 tablespoon of the feta and the rosemary. Fold the empty edges of the dough over into the center, pleating the dough as you go. Brush the crust with some of the egg.

3. Bake 15-17 minutes, until the dough sounds hollow when tapped. Sprinkle the two tarts with the remaining 1 tablespoon feta and return to the oven for one minute. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before serving. May be prepared in advance and warmed in a low oven.

Makes 2 tarts; each 4-5 servings. Recipe by Marge Perry.

HOW TO MAKE CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Slice two baseball sized onions — you should get about 3 cups of slices. Heat 2 tablespoons of canola or olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; add the onions and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until they are translucent and a soft golden color. It will take about 20 to 25 minutes. Don’t try to rush the process by increasing the heat: low, slow cooking is key.