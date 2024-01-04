Chicken gumbo.

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup frozen sliced okra

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 medium onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

4 ounces turkey kielbasa, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can unsalted diced tomatoes

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the okra and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 4-5 minutes; transfer to a bowl and reserve.

2. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the pot over medium. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until flour turns a reddish brown, 3-4 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, celery and bell peppers and cook until they start to soften, 4-5 minutes. Add the kielbasa, thyme and cayenne pepper and cook 2 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high and stir in the chicken broth, tomatoes and okra. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, until slightly thickened and vegetables are tender, 30 minutes.

3. Stir in the chicken, return to a simmer and cook 5 minutes longer until hot. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper.

Makes 4 servings. Recipe by Marge Perry.