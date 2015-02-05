Great wines for Valentine's Day

Rosé sparkling wines are sweeter to get than a dozen roses. So, add some cachet and some bubbles to Valentine's Day this year.

Good choices include the fruity, soft Banfi Rosa Regale, a delightful, off-dry Brachetto d'Acqui from Italy, often less than $20. Martini Sparkling Rosé has a rosy hue, a medium-dry accent, and is about $15. Freixenet Cordon Negro Rosé from Spain: a fruity, dry sparkler, for about $12. Anna de Codorníu Brut Rosé blushes and delivers the effervescence for $15. Chandon Rosé uncorks as dependable, enjoyable sparkling wine from California. It's $24. Same for the toasty Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Rosé.

The royalty of rosé sparklers is Champagne. Moet & Chandon Imperial Rosé has lovely color, and style. It's $55, with or without the sharp "Untie the Tie Box" container. The marvelous 2004 Moet & Chandon Rosé embodies finesse for $99. A decorative bird cage contains Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, fruity plus pretty for about $100. The classic, 2004 Veuve Clicquot Vintage Rosé, fresh and floral, with complexity and flair, is about $99.

And at the top are two familiar, celebratory names: Dom Pérignon and Krug. The seamless 2003 Dom Pérignon Rosé offers suggestions of strawberry and vanilla, tropical fruit and spice, a mineral note and just enough intensity. It's a sensational, luxurious rosé. A bottle is $299. One dollar more is the expressive and elegant nonvintage Krug Brut Rosé, a regal, silky, seductive, brilliant beauty with notes of red fruit and citrus. Cupid would approve.