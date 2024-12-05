Simple fixes give after-dinner cocktails some holiday flair. Here are 5 recipes from the pros

LONDON — Winter has set in, the Christmas lights have been switched on, and London's top cocktail bars have added their seasonal favorites to bar menus.

From a festive Old Fashioned to a boozy hot chocolate, these after-dinner drinks might inspire your own menu of holiday cocktails, to be supped slowly by the fire or washed down with your Christmas pudding.

Five bars share their recipes:

ROASTED CHESTNUT OLD FASHIONED, from Archive & Myth

This hidden speakeasy, accessed by a password-protected door, has updated the traditional Old Fashioned. They switch out the sugar for a chestnut liqueur, and instead of standard bitters they use walnut bitters for an extra nutty twist.

Jack Sotti, the bar's consultant, says it couldn’t be simpler to make at home as it’s just three ingredients, plus a pinch of salt “for salted caramel vibes” and some cloves added to the orange twist for a Christmas-y aroma.

For dessert pairings, avoid the sweet-on-sweet of a Christmas pudding, and pair this drink with a cheese board instead.

Pro tips: The easiest way to “woo people” to this festive drink, Sotti says, is with a big block of ice, to show a bit of extra effort. “You just want to get a Tupperware in the freezer the night before and then just chop it up with a knife,” he says.

Also, clean up as you go. "When you start drinking, you become less tidy,” he jokes.

Ingredients:

50ml (1.7oz) Compass Box Nectarosity (a blended Scotch whiskey)

20ml (0.7oz) roasted chestnut liqueur

2 dashes aromatic bitters (black walnut preferable)

1 pinch of salt

Directions:

Stir with ice until chilled, strain into a rock glass with a clove-studded orange peel.

—-

THE NUTCRACKER, from Swift Borough

Rebecca Pink-Swann, senior bartender at Swift Borough, a two-story cocktail bar close to the historic Borough Market, showed off their Nutcracker, a take on the flip cocktail.

A flip is traditionally shaken with a fortified wine (in this case, vintage port), something sweet (she uses a hazelnut liqueur and cognac), and a whole egg, which gives it the creamy texture we associate with Christmas.

Pink-Swann finishes hers off with some grated nutmeg for an added seasonal touch, creating a “beautiful, decadent, dessert-like cocktail that’s not too sweet” and would pair well with your Christmas pud.

Pro tip: Apart from making sure your eggs are fresh, Pink-Swann says the perfect pour is all about the cold glass.

“I like to put mine in the freezer. Even as little as five minutes before you’re going to shake it up. Just for that beautiful, temperature contrast,” she says.

Ingredients:

1 whole egg

20ml (0.7oz) chestnut liqueur (could substitute with Frangelico)

30ml (1oz) port

50 ml (1.7oz) Hennessy/cognac

Directions:

Add all ingredients to your cocktail tin. Dry shake (no ice) first and then shake with ice. Single strain into a frozen glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

___

NOUGAT & VODKA, from Twice Shy

Over in West London, the neighborhood bar Twice Shy offers a winter favorite that reminds co-founder Elon Soddu of eggnog. It uses his homemade nougat vodka, but you can make your own by adding nougat (you can buy it in a candy store) and vodka to a Mason jar and then stirring every few days until the nougat dissolves.

“It’s not anything which is complicated to drink. It’s quite light, it’s enjoyable and it’s kind of a happy drink,” Soddu says, adding that as a honey-based cocktail this works perfectly after dinner with cheese.

Ingredients:

50ml (1.7oz) nougat-infused vodka

5ml (0.18oz) Disaronno amaretto liqueur

15ml (0.5oz) lemon juice

10ml (0.25oz) honey

15ml (0.5oz) egg white

Directions:

Build the cocktail in the shaker, then dry shake. Add ice and shake the cocktail, double strain in a rock glass over ice, garnish with grated nutmeg

___

SUZETTE, by Sofitel London St James

At Sofitel London St James, bartender Mikey Chaplin recommends their Suzette cocktail for a holiday treat. It's inspired by the classic French crepe and a take on the whiskey sour. Chaplin says the orange notes makes it fantastic for Christmas, and believes this one is best slowly sipped on its own.

Ingredients:

30 ml (1oz) Singleton of Dufftown 12 year old whisky

15 m (0.5oz) Grand Marnier Cuvee Alexandre (regular Grand Marnier can be used)

10 ml (0.25oz) Aperol

5ml (0.18oz) Discarded Sweet Cascara Vermouth (Lillet can be used instead)

25ml (0.75oz) lemon juice

15ml (0.5oz) orange syrup(asterisk) (recipe below)

Fresh orange peel

Directions:

Place ice in a shaker base, pour in all ingredients. Shake well and single strain over large ice cubes in a rock glass. Finish with orange peel, trying to burn the oil squeezed over the glass.

(asterisk)Orange syrup recipe (1 liter)

1 kg (5 cups) caster, or superfine, sugar

1 kg (5 cups) orange peels (sliced)

500ml (18oz) filtered water

Directions:

Prepare: Slice orange peels into thin strips, removing the pith.

Cook: In a pot, combine the peels, sugar and water. Simmer over low heat until it gains a thick texture, stirring occasionally.

Strain: Strain the syrup to remove the peels.