1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 ¼ teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided

1 ½ pound top round London Broil

1 pound small red potatoes, quartered

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary or ¼ teaspoon dried

1 pound zucchini, cut in 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the coriander, onion powder, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture over the entire surface of the meat, then pat it gently to help it adhere. Set it aside while you start the potatoes.

3. Toss the potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, rosemary, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Spread out on the sheet pan and roast 15 minutes.

4. Toss the zucchini with 1 tablespoon of the oil, ¼ teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper. After the potatoes have roasted 15 minutes, add the zucchini to the sheet pan. Top with the wire rack and place the meat on the rack.

5. Preheat the broiler.

6. Place the pan about 5 inches below the broiler and cook 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the steak over and cook another 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let the meat rest 5 minutes before slicing thinly across the grain.

7. While the meat rests, combine the vinegar, shallots, mustard and ¼ teaspoon salt: whisk in the last 3 tablespoon of the oil. Just before serving, drizzle the steak with the dressing.

Makes 4 servings. Recipe by Marge Perry.