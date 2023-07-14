Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue wins New York Wine Classic Governor's Cup

Aquebogue's Paumanok Vineyards won the 2023 Governor's Cup in this year's New York Wine Classic, highlighting the best of the state's wine industry, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The competition awarded Paumanok's 2019 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc and also named Paumanok as Winery of the Year during Thursday's event by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation. The Winery of the Year award was for the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

"The New York Wine Classic celebrates the very best of the state's wine and grape industry, and highlights our incredible, locally grown wine selections," Hochul said in a statement. "Congratulations to Paumanok Vineyards on receiving this reputable award. The wine industry in the State of New York is a crucial part of our agricultural economy, and I am proud to support the innovation, growth and success of our local farmers and wineries."

The competition was judged by the Beverage Tasting Institute, including sommeliers, bartenders and retail buyers.

Paumanok Vineyards also won awards for six other wines including:

2019 Cabernet Franc — 93, Gold Medal

2021 Barrel Fermented, Chardonnay — 93, Gold Medal

2022 Dry Rosé — 93, Gold Medal

2014 Tuthills Lane Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon — 93, Gold Medal

2022 Semi Dry Riesling — 91, Gold Medal

2019 Merlot — 89, Silver Medal

"This recognition means a lot to us. It validates our long-time dedication to producing high quality wines," said Paumanok winemaker Kareem Massoud.

The New York Wine Classic included 749 entries from 108 wineries from across the state.