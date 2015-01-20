Red Velvet Oreo: New flavor to hit stores in February

From watermelon to birthday cake, Oreos have come a long way since the inception of the original cream-filled cookie.

The newest flavor coming to a grocery aisle near you? Red velvet, the brand announced today, confirming that the cookies will hit stores just in time for Valentine's day.

According to ABC News, the company took 18 months to develop the red velvet cookie with cream-cheese-flavored filling.

The sweet treat hits shelves on Feb. 2, but real cookie enthusiasts can enter to win a package beforehand at OREORedVelvetRope.com.