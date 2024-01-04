Roast chicken, butternut squash and shallots.

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

½ a medium butternut squash, peeled and cut in 2-inch chunks

8 shallots, peeled and halved lengthwise

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 5-pound chicken, cut up

1 5-ounce bag baby spinach

1. Preheat the oven to 425. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the paprika, salt, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, garlic powder, black pepper and cayenne in a small bowl.

3. Toss the squash and shallots with the olive oil until the pieces are evenly coated. Add 2 teaspoons of the spice blend and toss well. Spread out on the sheet pan.

4. Place the chicken on and around the vegetables and sprinkle with the remaining spice mixture. Pat the mixture lightly into the chicken. Bake until the thickest piece of the breast reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees, about 35 minutes.

5. Toss the spinach with 2 tablespoons water, and place the spinach over the chicken and vegetables. Return to the oven for 2 minutes.

6. Use tongs to place the spinach on plates or a platter, and top with the chicken and remaining vegetables.

Makes 4 servings. Recipe by Marge Perry.