Spoonfed in Huntington offers organic baby food, healthy adult menu

Spoonfed started with baby food. When her son was born in 2003, Amanda Nesis could not find fresh, organic baby food made with just fruits and/or vegetables and no preservatives. So she started to make her own. Before long, she was selling it to friends, and then to strangers. After an 11-year hiatus, the Oyster Bay resident relaunched Spoonfed last summer at the Huntington farmers market. It was there that she met Jaime Koumoulis, who worked in marketing at the Hain Celestial Group, the Lake Success-based natural-foods behemoth. The two women formed a partnership and this August opened a chic little shop in Huntington Village.

Spoonfed’s bright, colorful purées come in pleasing combinations such as pear-parsnip, sweet potato-cauliflower-broccoli and apple-zucchini. So pleasing, in fact, that the parents and siblings of the babies were eating them, too. Barely sweetened smoothies (such as low-fat lemon-pear), made with house-cultured, grass-fed yogurt also became a hit with the over-2 set. Purées and smoothies come in 4-ounce pouches ($3.50 to $4) that don’t require a spoon — they can be squeezed directly into the mouth.

Nesis and Koumoulis wanted to create a space where both parents and children could get healthy sustenance and so they also offer a small menu of sandwiches (including an excellent avocado-hummus toast), soups, salads and quinoa bowls ($10 to $12). Spoonfed is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Spoonfed, 44 Gerard St., Huntington, 631-427-0016, eatspoonfed.com