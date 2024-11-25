Elevate Thanksgiving leftovers with a Turkey Reuben Sandwich

I have a confession. I like the Thanksgiving leftovers better than the holiday feast.

The Thanksgiving meal is a family favorite, and I love all of the foods. But what makes me even happier is opening the fridge the next morning and foraging for a slice of apple pie or some leftover roasted Brussels sprouts, and especially pulling out this, that and the other to make a masterpiece of a turkey sandwich.

A classic Reuben sandwich is made with corned beef, Russian or Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread. But this version made with turkey hits all of the notes and is one of the best uses of post-Thanksgiving leftover turkey that I can think of. It’s far above a plain old (possibly dry) turkey sandwich with a bit of mustard and mayo between two slices of cold bread.

A quick version of sauerkraut is what makes this sandwich spectacular (and a Reuben!). I like to sliver my cabbage very thin for slaws and krauts, and I go for Napa or Savoy cabbage, which is a bit lighter in texture than green head cabbage. My recipe calls for apple cider, apple vinegar and a bit of beer (and hey, that open beer shouldn’t go to waste – a perfect pairing for this sandwich.)

Then, a dump-and-stir Russian dressing, Swiss cheese or Gruyere, and rye bread are the clinchers. With the turkey, griddle the whole thing up, and remember that you can make this sandwich any time of the year with leftover turkey or even sliced turkey from the deli.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Do you have some good leftover sides, like Brussels sprouts or roasted vegetables, from the Thanksgiving meal? Pile them into bowls, and a sandwich meal becomes a feast.

Double or triple this recipe as needed. Extra sauerkraut and Russian dressing can be kept in tightly sealed containers in the fridge for up to one week. (Make some hot dogs or sausages later in the week to use up the leftover sauerkraut.)

Turkey reuben sandwiches appear in New York on Oct. 17, 2017. Credit: AP/Katie Workman

TURKEY REUBEN SANDWICHES

Makes 4 sandwiches

For the Quick Sauerkraut:

For the Russian Dressing

For the Sandwiches

Directions

Make the Sauerkraut: Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add the cabbage, onions and salt, and sauté for 5 minutes, until slightly wilted. Stir in the mustard seeds, then add the cider vinegar, cider and beer, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Adjust the heat to keep at a simmer and cook until the cabbage is fairly tender but not mushy, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Let the mixture cool to room temperature.

Make the Russian Dressing: While the cabbage is cooking, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, onion, relish, lemon juice, and salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Turkey reuben sandwiches appear in New York on Oct. 17, 2017. Credit: AP/Katie Workman

Build the Sandwiches: Spread one side of each slice of bread with the softened butter. Place 4 bread slices on a cutting board, buttered side down. Spread the slices with the Russian Dressing, about 1 tablespoon on each. Spoon about 2 to 3 tablespoons of well-drained sauerkraut onto each piece. Top with two slices of turkey, then 1/4 of the gruyere cheese. Place the remaining bread on top to finish the sandwiches, making sure the buttered side faces up.

Griddle the Sandwiches: Heat a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the sandwiches (you will probably have to cook them two at a time), and cook for about 3 minutes on each side, until the outside is nicely browned, and the cheese has melted.

Serve: Cut in half and serve hot.

___

More Leftover Turkey Recipes

___

Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at https://themom100.com/. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.