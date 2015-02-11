Things to DoFeedMe

French wine dinner at Vitae in Huntington

Vitae restaurant and wine bar in Huntington, on April 19,...

Vitae restaurant and wine bar in Huntington, on April 19, 2011. Credit: Doug Young

By PETER M. GIANOTTIpeter.gianotti@newsday.com

French wines will highlight a dinner to be hosted by Vitae in Huntington on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The cost of the four-course meal, with wines, is $75 per person plus tax and tip. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

Wine consultant Maureen Sossi will be the guest speaker.

The dinner includes prosciutto-wrapped melon with crostini and orange ricotta, paired with Piper-Heidsieck Brut Champagne; barbecued pulled pork "grilled cheese" sliders and Creole cole slaw, with M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage; Long Island duck confit cavatelli, with Chateau Bernadotte from Bordeaux; and pineapple upside-down cake with dulce de leche gelato, matched with B&G Sauternes.

Vitae Restaurant & Wine Bar, 54 New St., Huntington; 631-385-1919.

