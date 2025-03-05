When Bakuto closed in Lindenhurst, conversation immediately turned to what would replace it in the prime village location: A stylish new cocktail-forward spot called The Green Door, designated by — what else — a glowing green light above the main entrance.

Co-owner Mike Commisso calls it a "speakeasy with a modern day twist and no password." The Prohibition-style decor is dark and moody with elegant gold accents — hardware on the lighting, sleek pens and napkin holders.

Inside The Green Door in Lindenhurst. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Inspiration for its cocktail menu came from Great Jones Distilling Co., a Manhattan whiskey distillery, Commisso said. The neat, multi-page menu is arranged by spirit — vodka, whiskey/bourbon/rye, tequila, rum — in addition to classics from Old Fashioneds and Negronis to cosmos and Manhattans, all priced $16-$18. Particularly refreshing: The Bees Ankles, with Milagro reposado tequila, hot habanero honey and lemon, The Speakeasy Squizzle is made with Don Q rum, muddled raspberries, mint, fresh lime and egg whites. The pistachio rose martini is Reyka vodka imbued with fragrant rose water and pistachio syrup.

The small plates menu leans American accented by Latin flavors from chef Aldo Chacon, formerly of the nearby Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails where Commisso also worked. Think pork belly empanadas ($18), grilled wings with chipotle and bourbon honey butter, served with crispy plantains ($19); filet mignon and sea scallop skewers with creamy poblano polenta ($29). There's a burrata wedge salad ($18), a slider trio with lamb, Wagyu short rib and pork belly between the buns ($18); grilled oysters with pork belly and gremolata sauce ($16), plus lobster ravioli ($28). Don’t miss the bone marrow fries ($12) or Brussels sprouts ($11).

Happy hour is offered on Monday, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. with $3 off all cocktails and $2 off beer and wine.

The Green Door, 121 Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, 631-256-1003, thegreendoorlindenhurst.com; Open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight., Friday through Sunday from noon to midnight.