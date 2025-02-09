Hampton Coffee opens in Hampton Bays

Hampton Bays just got a burst of energy during the sleepy winter months — the seventh location of the East End java chain Hampton Coffee, opened its seventh location Jan. 25. Hampton Coffee started 30 years ago when its first shop opened in Water Mill in 1994. Other locations include Center Moriches, Westhampton Beach, Southampton, Aquebogue, Water Mill and Montauk.

Co-owner Jason Belkin said Hampton Bays location has been a long time coming.

Hampton Coffee has opened a location in Hampton Bays. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

"We’ve been trying to get into Hampton Bays for like 10 years, at least," said Belkin, who took over the company in 2007 with his wife, Theresa. "It’s the largest Hamptons [hamlet] by population, so many of our customers and staff live here, but we just couldn’t find the right spot until now.."

The new shop is in the space that housed Pete’s Green Door Farm stand from 2003 through 2016. The refurbished space is modern while keeping its original charm with skylights and a spacious dining area that includes one of the original green doors from the farmstand and photos of its owner, Pete Charos. There will be outdoor seating once the weather heats up, Belkin said.

"We love being in a place that means something to people, that we can put our heart into," Belkin said.

The menu includes a vegan egg sandwich ($8.75) for breakfast, as well as a bacon, egg and Cheddar muffin ($7.50); ham, egg & gruyere croissant ($7.50). The balsamic grilled chicken wrap ($8.50) is made with baby spinach and basil pesto. For a jolt of caffeine, try the cortado ($4.50) which is equal parts espresso and steamed milk, or a double espresso ($4.25). Beverages also include iced tea and coffees. Off-menu, there's what Belkin refers to as their "local shelf," which stocks items such as locally made honey and granola.

Hampton Coffee Company, 31 Shinnecock Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-594-1695, hamptoncoffeecompany.com, Open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.