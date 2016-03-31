Things to DoFeedMe

Hamptons Restaurant Week starts April 3

The 1770 House in East Hampton is taking part in Hamptons Restaurant Week, April 3-9. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Peter M. Gianottipeter.gianotti@newsday.com

The 14th annual Hamptons Restaurant Week starts on April 3, with some of the East End’s major dining rooms offering three-course dinners for $27.95.

These promotional menus will be available from Sunday, April 3, to Sunday, April 10. On Saturday, April 9, they’ll be offered until 7 p.m.

Among the notable restaurants participating in the event are Nick & Toni’s, The 1770 House, and Fresno in East Hampton; red/bar brasserie in Southampton; Wolffer Kitchen and The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor; Noah’s in Greenport; Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue; and La Plage in Wading River.

Click here to see the full list of restaurants taking part is.

