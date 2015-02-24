Ichiban Sushi and Grill in Oakdale: First bites

Lunch at the new Ichiban Sushi and Grill in Oakdale proved a pleasant affair. The freestanding building, once home to Tai Show East, is simple in decor, with a large tropical fish tank as its centerpiece.

I’m not usually a fan of spicy tuna and salmon rolls, which my lunch companion ordered as the “any two rolls” lunch special ($8.95). Still, they proved surprisingly successful, thanks to lots of fresh well-seasoned fish and a modicum of rice at proper texture and temperature. My own 12-piece sashimi plate ($11.95) showcased pristine, well-cut finfish — no kani or cooked shrimp here. Both dishes were preceded by the same sort of mundane iceberg salad and miso soup served at almost every Japanese restaurant on Long Island.

Service was both affable and efficient.

Ichiban Sushi and Grill is at 1543 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, 631-218-0808, ichibansushiny.com