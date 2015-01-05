Kebabs at Sufiya’s Grill in East Meadow

It’s hard for me not to order the jujeh kebab when I’m in a Persian restaurant. The skewer of marinated, grilled bone-in pieces of Cornish hens is one of the glories of the Persian kitchen. But I mixed things up at a recent dinner at Sufiya’s Grill in East Meadow.

Instead of the jujeh kebab, I went for the two-kebab “sultani combination” of ground beef and lamb. Served with brown basmati rice and grilled vegetables, it was an excellent value for $18.95. My pal got the Adana kebab, which isn’t Persian at all: Named for the Turkish city of Adana, its city of origin, it’s made from minced lamb blended with Turkish peppers and is one of the glories of Turkish cuisine. Sufiya’s was very satisfying and, at $13.95, another great value.

Speaking of glories of cuisine, the Shirazi salad brought glory to no cuisine. When your signature salad is composed of diced tomato, cucumber and onion, you really need to spring for ripe, red tomatoes.

Sufiya opened two years ago, in the strip-mall storefront that was once a branch of Azerbaijan Grill in Westbury (which is alive and well at the corner of Old Country Road and Post Avenue). Sufiya’s menu is almost identical to its predecessor’s. It’s a bright and welcoming place with friendly, professional service.

Sufiya’s Grill is at 2320 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-644-2200.