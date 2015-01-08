La Pala opens in Glen Cove

Glen Cove’s newest Italian restaurant, La Pala, takes its name from the paddle used to get pizza in and out of the oven. You can see a lovely old “pala” hanging next to the wood-burning oven at La Pala, which opened in December.

Tending the oven this morning, and starting on the day’s fresh pastas, was Sal Apetino, formerly chef and co-owner at Il Forno Trattoria in Glen Cove (now closed) and before that the chef at Angelo’s in Queens.

La Pala has nine individual Neapolitan-style pizzas ($9 to $12) on its menu, along with seven varieties of “panuozzo,” a Neapolitan sandwich made with house-made, wood-oven bread that has been stuffed and then returned to the oven for a final blast of heat. The “classico” is stuffed with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula and roasted peppers; “sfizioso" features pancetta, smoked mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula and truffle oil.

On the non-pizza front, La Pala has an extensive menu of Italian, Italian-American and New American dishes. Antipasti ($9 to $14) include eggplant croquettes, beef carpaccio, grilled octopus and chilled shrimp with avocado and mango salsa. Most pastas are $14 and include stuffed paccheri (giant Neapolitan rigatoni) with ricotta, salami and mozzarella, pappardelle with veal-pork-beef ragu and gnocchi with mini braciole and sausage. Among mains ($18 to $28): braised short ribs over risotto Milanese; Parmesan trio (veal, chicken and eggplant, served with gnocchi); blackened chicken with cherry peppers and cipollini onions, slow-roasted pork belly with clams, capers and cannellini beans, and paella with chicken, chorizo and shellfish.

It’s a comfortable, attractive restaurant, but it takes a little effort to find. On the west side of Glen Street (across the street from St. Patrick's Catholic Church) look for Covac Vacuums: La Pala is around back where the parking lot is.

La Pala is at 246 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-399-2255