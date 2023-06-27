2023 Long Island Ice Cream Tour set for July

In 2011, a band of 15 intrepid ice cream enthusiasts set out to see just how much ice cream they could consume during the course of one summer’s day. Led by Jeff Noreman and Derek Steen, they visited almost as many ice cream shops as there were participants and declared the day a success. They also gave it a name, The Long Island Ice Cream Tour.

The next year, the tour grew to 18 people and picked up steam on social media. Shirts were created, more people joined in and, over the ensuing decade, the creators began to face the logistical challenge of making sure the ice cream shops could handle the crowd.

Then 2020 was the year that the itinerary grew so overstuffed, the organizers had to split it in two. The past two years of tours attracted close to 100 people for each leg, said Noreman, an information technologist/photographer/videographer from Port Jefferson who now runs the show on his own since Steen moved to Alaska. This year's dates are Saturday, July 1 for LIICT West (shops west of Northport) and Sunday, July 30 for LIICT East (locations in Huntington and east). The tours start at 10 a.m. and the last licks finish around 5:30 p.m.

LIICT West gets underway by the water at Cow Harbor Park in Northport, then proceeds up Main Street to Lics. Next stops: Alkemy (a new Huntington spot that makes ice cream with liquid nitrogen), Gelateria dei Coltelli (venerable gelateria, recently relocated up the street in Williston Park), Henry’s Confectionery (classic Glen Cove luncheonette) and Hildebrandt’s in Williston Park (renovated and just as good as ever). The tour ends in Port Washington where crowd favorite Sweet Treats on the Wharf will be challenged by upstart ice-cream-sandwich specialist Smusht.

LIICT East starts at Snowflake in Riverhead and then heads to Ice Cream Social (chef-inspired, boozy flavors in Commack), The Ice Cream Chick (which replaced Herrell’s in Huntington), McNulty’s in Miller Place, Northport Sweet Shop, Mia’s (Selden shop that does wonders with South Asian flavors) and Strong Island Ice Cream in Nesconset.

Tour participants wear custom-printed LIICT 2023 coffee-colored Tour T-shirts so that they can be easily identified (by both scoopers and fellow ’screamers), which are included with online registration ($30 for one tour, $40 for both). Walk-ups who haven’t registered in advance pay the same price but since there may not be a spare shirt in their size, they should wear a coffee-colored top.

The deadline for registration is June 29 for LIICT West, July 26 for LIICT East, register at liict.org.