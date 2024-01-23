Long Island Restaurant Week returns for winter 2024

Believe it or not, it’s that time again: Long Island Restaurant Week is back for its winter 2024 installment. Just under 150 restaurants have already signed on for this edition, which begins Sunday, Jan. 28 and runs through Feb. 4. Diners can get prix fixe deals ranging from two-course lunches ($24) and three-course dinners ($29-$46).

Among the 10 first-time participants are the upscale Greek restaurants Plori in Carle Place and Noema in Huntington; Nick and Toni's in East Hampton and the barbecue spot Dang Roadhouse in Seaford, which is housed in a former diner.

Restaurants in the popular promotion, which runs three times a year, must offer diners at least three options per course (appetizer, entree, dessert) and honor the deal each day they are open for business during the week. One notable exception: Saturday night, when restaurants can opt not to offer the prix fixe on dinner seatings after 7 p.m.

Many restaurants extend the promotion for takeout orders as well.