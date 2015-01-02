Long Island restaurants: New reviews

In today’s Newsday, Peter M. Gianotti reviews The Refuge Food & Spirits in Melville, the successor to Four Food Studio that wipes all memories of that futuristic New American with a “bold, whimsical redesign” that “almost turns the site into a movie set with amusement-park flair.” The menu “combines Italian-American standbys and Latin-American mainstays, making this a refuge from anything too complicated.”

This week we launch an occasional series of revisits to restaurants that have stood the test of time. First up is Snaps American Bistro in Wantagh, which opened in 2004 “and is still slamming.”