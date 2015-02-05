Open in Wantagh: Margarita's Cafe

Aiming for staying power in a Wantagh space that's hosted a string of dining spots is Margarita’s Cafe. The Mexican restaurant is part of a Long Island chainlet with branches in Hicksville and East Meadow. The previously remodeled Wantagh spot was Toro Pazzo, which was preceded by Trattachino and Lounge Burger.

On the menu: guacamole made tableside in a molcajete ($7.95), a fish taco platter ($15.95), enchiladas suizas with chicken or shrimp ($12.95), chicken or beef tamales ($14.95) and chicken mole poblano ($15.95).

Co-owner Willie Martinez said the place features mariachi bands on weekends. Another, smaller Margarita’s Cafe is scheduled to debut in March in the Merrick space where Cafe Nee used to be.

Margarita’s Cafe is at 753 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, 516-595-7278