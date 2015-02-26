Mexican restaurants on Long Island: 3 long-standing, reliable spots

The number of good and better Mexican restaurants on Long Island is rising. Here are three long-standing, reliable ones.

CARACARA

This dependable, popular restaurant will attract you for its guacamole, prepared tableside; queso fundido with chorizo; the hanger steak sandwich; short-rib burrito; achiote-marinated pork chop served in a banana leaf; chiles rellenos; and grilled shrimp with orange-chipotle cream salsa.

354 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-777-2272, caracaramex.com

MARIA'S

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mexican fare is the highlight at Maria's, which crosses borders in Latin America. Winners include ropa vieja, grilled top round steak with roasted corn salsa and spicy plantains, sauteed chorizo, pork chops in garlic sauce, chicken and rice with sweet plantains and beans.

211 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset, 631-979-7724, marias211.com

OAXACA

Casual, colorful Oaxaca is a cozy, little restaurant, recommended for dishes such as pozole soup, tortilla soup, cheese-filled quesadillas, chicken chimichanga, chicken mole, pork tamales, ropa vieja with hot sauce. And, for Howard Hawks fans, fajitas "Rio Bravo." Conclude with flan.

385 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-547-1232, oaxacarestaurantli.com