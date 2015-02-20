New and Irish in Carle Place: Manning's Pub & Grill

Manning’s Pub & Grill is a new addition to Long Island’s collection of Irish pub-restaurants. The new eatery, which replaces Bottomz Up in Carle Place, features a menu designed by chef Adam Goldgell, who was a finalist on Food Network's "Restaurant Express." Goldgell is also in charge of the kitchen at Reel in East Rockaway. Cooking at Manning's on a daily basis is chef de cuisine Paul Hanzel, whose credentials include Sugo Cafe in Long Beach.

The place features a wide selection of craft and draft beers. It's family-friendly during the day and early evening; later on, the scene might feature a DJ or live music. Sports enthusiasts will find more than 50 large TV screens.

On the menu: Mashed potato, bacon and leek soup ($6.50), corned beef and cabbage egg rolls ($9), mac and cheese ($13), a Niman Ranch burger ($12), shepherd’s pie ($17) and chicken potpie with a house-made pastry crust.

Manning’s Pub & Grill is at 377 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-279-4444