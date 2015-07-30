New burger restaurants on Long Island: 3 must-try spots

Burger-centric places are popping up everywhere. Here are three hot off the griddle to check out.

CERIELLO 541 CLUB, 541 Willis Ave., Williston Park, 516-747-0277

Owned by and adjacent to prime butcher and Italian specialty market Ceriello Fine Italian Foods, this counter-serve eatery offers burgers made with prime beef, a blend of brisket, sirloin, short ribs and chuck. Once the plump patties go on the griddle, they're salted and covered with a lid, which comes off quickly so the burgers get a good char. They're served on toasted Martin's potato rolls. Have yours with hand-cut fries. Burger dissenters can opt for a fine panino.

NEW YORK BURGER BAR, 4225 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-799-9199

This full-serve burger restaurant, sustainably decorated with reclaimed barn wood, brick walls and tin ceilings, offers a wide array of burgers. Three standouts: the Juicy Lucy, stuffed with American cheese and topped with grilled onions; a simple, super-savory cheeseburger; and a well-spiced, moist and flavorful turkey burger crowned with grilled red onion, avocado and spinach. The place serves hand-cut fries and offers several varieties of poutine, a French Canadian affair featuring cheese curd and brown-gravy-topped fries.

LOCAL BURGER CO., 62 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-8300

In a rustic-industrial setting with both table and counter service, four-ounce patties are smashed on the griddle so they're crispy around the edges; hand-cut fries make for a worthy accompaniment. While routinely cooked to medium, they're highly flavorful. Among the more unusual varieties: the Hipster, topped with fried bologna and American cheese, and the PB & B with peanut butter, bacon and cheddar. Vegetarians can opt for a quinoa burger.