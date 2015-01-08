The Capital Grille in Garden City, a place to warm up

The Capital Grille in Garden City is fighting the freeze with two remedies.

New to the menu at the local branch of the national chain of steakhouses are creamy, potato-and-leek soup; and dry-aged sirloin hash with crisp onions, sweet peppers, fingerling potatoes and a fried egg.

The soup is $8; the hash, $18 with a side dish, at lunch only.

The restaurant accepts credit cards and, of course, cold cash.

The Capital Grille earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2012.

The Capital Grille, 630 Old Country Rd. (Roosevelt Field), Garden City; 516-746-1675.

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly said the hash is available at dinner.