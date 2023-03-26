North Fork Table & Inn chef John Fraser introduces discount program for restaurant workers

Restaurants were one of the industries most devastated by the pandemic. Many were forced to shutter, while hospitality workers lost wages, benefits and job security. Most are still scrambling to recover. Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, of the North Fork Table & Inn, has been thinking about how to help restaurant workers.

He's unveiled "The Industry Table," a program that invites restaurant workers to dine at his restaurants at cost, a nearly 70% discount on advertised pricing. This includes the Southold restaurant housed in a historic country home.

"Dining out in New York has become prohibitively expensive," Fraser posted on Instagram, explaining that dining out at other chefs' restaurants has been an important part of his own growth. "

I could not have become the chef I am today at current prices. The Industry Table is our team's effort to help level the playing field so that all can access our restaurants and be inspired."

A table for two will be reserved nightly at North Fork Table & Inn, as well as Fraser's Manhattan spots Iris, La Marchande, The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at the Times Square Edition Hotel. To dine at cost, one member of the dining party must be currently employed in the restaurant industry. Alcohol is excluded from the other and must be paid in full by diners, as required by law. Restaurant workers can book up to two reservations per restaurant per year.

Reservations can be made on Fraser's website.