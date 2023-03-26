Things to DoFeedMe

North Fork Table & Inn chef John Fraser introduces discount program for restaurant workers

Chef and restaurateur John Fraser at the North Fork Table &...

Chef and restaurateur John Fraser at the North Fork Table & Inn in Southold. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Marie Elena Martinezmarieelena.martinez@newsday.com@mariesworlds

Restaurants were one of the industries most devastated by the pandemic. Many were forced to shutter, while hospitality workers lost wages, benefits and job security. Most are still scrambling to recover. Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, of the North Fork Table & Inn, has been thinking about how to help restaurant workers.

He's unveiled "The Industry Table," a program that invites restaurant workers to dine at his restaurants at cost, a nearly 70% discount on advertised pricing. This includes the Southold restaurant housed in a historic country home.

"Dining out in New York has become prohibitively expensive," Fraser posted on Instagram, explaining that dining out at other chefs' restaurants has been an important part of his own growth. "
I could not have become the chef I am today at current prices. The Industry Table is our team's effort to help level the playing field so that all can access our restaurants and be inspired."

A table for two will be reserved nightly at North Fork Table & Inn, as well as Fraser's Manhattan spots Iris, La Marchande, The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at the Times Square Edition Hotel. To dine at cost, one member of the dining party must be currently employed in the restaurant industry. Alcohol is excluded from the other and must be paid in full by diners, as required by law. Restaurant workers can book up to two reservations per restaurant per year. 

 Reservations can be made on Fraser's website.

Marie Elena Martinez

A global freelancer who has checked her suitcase to raise her young daughter on her native Long Island, Marie Elena will always make time for good mezcal, even better tacos and killer conversation. Preferably, in a corner bar seat. She can be found on Instagram at @mariesworldeats.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME