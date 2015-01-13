Open in Carle Place: Lisbon Cafe

The cuisine of Portugal is the focus of the new Lisbon Cafe, which makes its home in the former Carle Place digs of 490 West. The restaurant shares family ownership with Heart of Portugal in Mineola.

I stopped in for a look at the menu and found a quietly elegant space with two dining rooms, one with its own bar. White wainscoting and stone surfaces contributed to a look both contemporary and rustic.

According to co-owner Manuel "Jack" Pinto, chef/co-owner Agripino Ferreira cooked at A Taberna in Island Park, as well as at Heart of Portugal, where he remains a co-owner. On Ferreira's menu: ameijoas a Portuguesa, or steamed clams with pork sausage, peppers and onions ($9.95), bolinhos de bacalhau, or cod fish cakes ($9.95), chourico a Portuguesa, or flamed Portuguese sausage ($9.95), polvo a Lagareiro, or grilled octopus with roasted peppers ($9.95), paelha marinheira, or seafood paella with white rice ($20.95 for one; $36.95 for two); mariscada com molho verde, or seafood with green sauce ($22.95; $36.95), carne de porco a Alentejana, or traditional pork and clams ($18.95; $28.95), chanfana de cabrito or braised goat ($19.94; $29.94) and coelho a cacador, or rabbit stew ($19.95; $29.95).

Lisbon Cafe is at 490 Westbury Ave., Carle Place, 516-280-5015.