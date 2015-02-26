Open in Long Beach: Lost & Found

A spirit of community was central to the idea of the new Lost & Found in Long Beach.

So says chef-owner Alexis Trolf, former chef and co-owner of the departed Caffe Laguna, also in the West End of Long Beach. That restaurant fell victim to superstorm Sandy.

The new place has one communal table and several small tables for two, which, Trolf said, can be put together. The menu was designed with sharing in mind. Listed among small plates are truffled rustic potatoes ($8), smoked sablefish salad ($10), roast monkfish ($15) and poached oysters ($15). Any one of the small plates may be paired with the larger plates, designed to feed two or more. Right now, there are three: bone-in rib eye ($60), garlic roasted chicken ($45) and lamb cassoulet ($50). They come with a vegetable or salad.

The place is still waiting for its liquor license.

Lost & Found is at 951 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516- 442-2606