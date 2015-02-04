Open in Port Washington: Yummy Gyro

Pablo Mendoza, chef co-owner of the new Mediterranean restaurant Yummy Gyro in Port Washington, traces his ancestry to neither Greece nor Turkey. Instead, Mendoza, who cooked at such spots as Shish Kebab in Port Washington, Chicken Kebab in Roslyn Heights and Gyro World in Bayside, has roots in Ecuador. But he and his brothers (and partners) Agustin and Misias say they have a love and respect for the cuisines of the Mediterranean region.

Their new restaurant, which takes over the former Main Street digs of India Garden, is an offshoot of Yummy Gyro in Williston Park, a takeout spot they bought from its original owners. The Port Washington restaurant features table service as well as a wine list.

On the menu: hummus ($5.95), spinach pie ($5.95), marinated chicken souvlaki with pita ($4.95), a lamb and beef gyro sandwich ($7.95), a chicken gyro platter ($13.49), house-made (spiced, vertically spit-roasted, sliced) pork doner platter ($12.95), a Latino wrap featuring pork doner, jalapeños, avocados, tomatoes and Jack cheese ($8.95), moussaka ($14.49) and whole grilled branzino ($19.95).

Yummy Gyro is at 82 Main St., Port Washington, 516-708-9020, yummygyro.com