Orale Grill opens in Riverhead

Riverhead’s newest hidden gem is about 500 feet away from a bustling traffic circle: Orale Grill is a Mexican eatery in the space that used to be Sarikopa organic tea and coffee shop.

Owner Juan Campoverde, an Ecuadoran native, partnered with chef Enrique Contreras, who was a chef in Mexico City before coming to the United States in 2004.

"We didn’t want to be just another taqueria," Contreras said in Spanish. "We use the ingredients that are necessary to bring that flavor where you try the food and you say ‘wow this tastes different from anywhere else.’"

Orale Grill in Riverhead. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

The substantial menu includes sopes ($12.50), a traditional dish made with fried corn masa and a variety of toppings. Orale’s sopes are served with lettuce, beans, cheese and a choice of meat or chicken.

The menu also includes chilaquiles ($12.50), fajitas ($16.50) and destination-worthy chicken enchiladas ($15.50) with tangy salsa verde that delivers just the right amount of kick.

The restaurant has seating for about 50 people including an outdoor space that will be open as the weather warms up.

Besides making sure the food is as authentic as possible, Contreras also wants to invoke feelings of nostalgia for the customers, hoping to satisfy cravings for homemade food.

"It’s a step toward a dream come true, not so much being a business partner, but being able to bring that flavor, the idea of being able to sell tacos and food that’s 100% Mexican and made by Mexican hands," Contreras said.

Orale Grill, 226 Riverleigh Ave., Riverhead, 631-770-0040, oralegrill.com. Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.