Outback Steakhouse closes in Huntington

Outback Steakhouse, a fixture in Huntington’s Big H Shopping Center, has served its last Bloomin’ Onion. The restaurant closed after dinner on Sunday. A sign posted on the restaurant’s door reads: “Thank you for your support for the past 20 years. Please visit our restaurant in Commack.” Long Island's seven other locations remain open.

A representative for parent company Bloomin’ Brands, said “the decision was made based solely on business circumstances” and that “most employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby restaurant where there are open positions. All employees will receive a severance package.”

She confirmed that the Outback Steakhouse in Queens Place mall in Elmhurst, Queens, also closed on Sunday but that the company does “not anticipate any other changes at this time.”

Tampa-based Outback operates more than 1,000 locations in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 19 countries. The other seven Long Island locations are in Island Park, Westbury, Merrick, Lindenhurst, Commack, East Setauket and Holbrook.