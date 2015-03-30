Passover-inspired menu at Spuntino in Garden City

To celebrate the Jewish festival of Passover, which begins on April 3, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas’s executive chef, Josh Bernstein, and general manager, Andrew Rossi, have developed a special menu of traditional Italian-Jewish dishes at the Garden City restaurant. Rome’s Jewish community dates back more than 2,000 years; Bernstein and Rossi also looked to Venetian Jewish cooking for inspiration.

While the dishes are inspired by Passover, they are not kosher for Passover.

On the menu:

Brodo con Polpette: Fresh dumplings made from chicken and matzo, served in chicken broth, $4

Pesce Pomodoro: Seared cod stewed in tomato sauce, $10

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pollo Ezechiele (Ezekial’s chicken, pictured): Half a chicken braised with cherry tomatoes, Gaeta olives and herbs, $13

Stracotto di Manzo: Red-wine-braised beef brisket served over roasted fingerling potatoes, $11

Bocca di Dama: Flourless citrus-scented almond cake, $5

Wine pairings are available for each dish.

The five dishes will be available April 3-11. Spuntino’s regular kitchen remains open — preparing chametz (leavened and grain-baseed items) — during the holiday.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, The Gallery at Westbury, 1002 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com.