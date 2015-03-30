Passover-inspired menu at Spuntino in Garden City
To celebrate the Jewish festival of Passover, which begins on April 3, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas’s executive chef, Josh Bernstein, and general manager, Andrew Rossi, have developed a special menu of traditional Italian-Jewish dishes at the Garden City restaurant. Rome’s Jewish community dates back more than 2,000 years; Bernstein and Rossi also looked to Venetian Jewish cooking for inspiration.
While the dishes are inspired by Passover, they are not kosher for Passover.
On the menu:
Brodo con Polpette: Fresh dumplings made from chicken and matzo, served in chicken broth, $4
Pesce Pomodoro: Seared cod stewed in tomato sauce, $10
Pollo Ezechiele (Ezekial’s chicken, pictured): Half a chicken braised with cherry tomatoes, Gaeta olives and herbs, $13
Stracotto di Manzo: Red-wine-braised beef brisket served over roasted fingerling potatoes, $11
Bocca di Dama: Flourless citrus-scented almond cake, $5
Wine pairings are available for each dish.
The five dishes will be available April 3-11. Spuntino’s regular kitchen remains open — preparing chametz (leavened and grain-baseed items) — during the holiday.
Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, The Gallery at Westbury, 1002 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com.