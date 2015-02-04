Pentimento in Stony Brook sets regional Italian dinners

Pentimento, the Italian restaurant that last year earned three stars for its chef, Massimo Fedozzi, is touring Italy in 2015 with 12 monthly “Passport to Italy” dinners, each highlighting the food and wine of a different region.

On Feb. 10, Lombardi steps up to the plate. The five course menu:

Amuse-bouche: Tortino di verdure

Warm Swiss-chard tart, roasted tomato sauce

Antipasto: Involtini di Bresaola

Thinly sliced air dried beef top round, caprino cheese, chive, arugula

NV Franciacorta “Numero Zero” Villa Crespia

Primo: Risotto d’oro

Traditional saffron arborio risotto, bone marrow, Parmigiano-Reggiano, gold leaf

NV Franciacorta “Brolese Rose” Villa Crespia

Secondo: Arrosto di vitello al latte

Milk-roasted veal eye round, vegetable ragu, roasted potatoes

2011 Pinot Nero “Cru Costa del Nero” Conte Vistarino

Dolce: Miascia

Chocolate-panettone bread pudding, apples, pears, pine nuts, grapes, rosemary

2012 Sangue di Giuda “Costiolo” Conte Vistarino

The price is $75 per person plus tip and tax. Seats are limited and reservations are required. The next two dates on the tour are Emilia-Romagna (March 10) and Puglia (April 14). Click here for the full schedule.

Pentimento is at 93 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-689-7755, pentimentorestaurant.net