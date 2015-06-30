PeraBell Food Bar opens second location in Riverhead

A wood-burning pizza oven imported from Naples distinguishes the new Riverhead branch of PeraBell Food Bar from the original in Patchogue. The offshoot, which opened last Friday in the former digs of Cody's BBQ, offers a large outdoor deck with seating for up to 100 as well as a view (across the parking lot) of the Peconic River.

Co-owner John Peragine, the restaurant's pizzaiolo, said the oven turns out pies in a mere 90 seconds at temperatures of up to 900 degrees. Individual-sized 12-inch pizzas come in such varieties as pomodoro, Margherita and clam, at $8 to $17.

Both PeraBells share executive chef James Klein and, except for the pizza in Riverhead, the menus are essentially the same: Tex-Mex empanadas, baked mac and 4 cheeses, a chophouse burger, shrimp New Orleans and fried chicken with bacon and waffles. Most everything is under $20, with the exception of a Gorgonzola-crusted flat iron steak, at $21.

PeraBell Food Bar is at 65 E. Main St., Patchogue, 631-740-9494.