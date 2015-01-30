Coming soon: PeraBell in Riverhead

PeraBell Food Bar, the casual American restaurant in Patchogue, is expected to open a second branch in Riverhead this spring.

The new PeraBell will be at the Main Street address formerly occupied by Cody's BBQ & Grill. Cody's closed last year.

PeraBell is known for its eclectic menu, which includes main courses such as fried chicken with bacon and waffles, fish and chips made with cod, and Gorgonzola-crusted flat iron steak; plus sliders, salads, empanadas, tuna-and-mango tartare, and sandwiches including a shrimp po'boy and a Buffalo chicken wrap.

PeraBell Food Bar, 69 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-447-7766.