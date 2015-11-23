Things to DoFeedMe

Peter’s Clam Bar in Island Park to stay open year-round

In years past, Peter’s Clam Bar in Island Park would be long shuttered by now, but this year the 75-year-old seafood house is staying open all year long — though you may not want to dine on the deck overlooking Barnum Inlet.

Also new this year are Taco Tuesdays. Peter’s kitchen has come up with 12 taco fillings, nine seafood (lobster, mahi mahi, blackened flounder, shrimp, blackened catfish, salmon, fried clams, sesame seared tuna, tilapia) and three meat (skirt steak, grilled chicken, pulled pork). You get three tacos (all three the same) on 6-inch soft corn tortillas for $12.

Peter’s Clam Bar is at 600 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, 516-432-0505, petersclamhouse.com

 

