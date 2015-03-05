Things to DoFeedMe

Pine Tree Inn, Huntington Station, to be succeeded by Cuban restaurant

Pine Tree Inn in Huntington Station. (Nov. 23, 2012)

Pine Tree Inn in Huntington Station. (Nov. 23, 2012) Credit: Ian J. Stark

By ERICA MARCUSerica.marcus@newsday.com

Huntington Station’s Pine Tree Inn, a Southern Italian fixture on Jericho Turnpike since 1956, has closed.

The space is in the process of being transformed into Rincon Criollo, a satellite of the venerable Queens Cuban restaurant. The original Rincon Criollo was opened in the 1950s by the Acosta brothers in Santiago de Las Vegas, a nieghborhood of Havana. After the Communist takeover of Cuba, the Acostas moved to New York and opened a second Rincon Criollo on Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens, in 1976. 

The Queens menu offers a wide range of Cuban specialties, including croqueta de jamon (ham croquettes), arroz con mariscos (rice with seafood), lechon asado (roast pork), ropa vieja ("old clothes" braised beef), Moros y Cristianos (rice and beans) and flan (caramel custard).

According to Rincon Criollo's Facebook page, the new restaurant hopes to open in the spring, a welcome culinary accompaniment to the recent thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations.

