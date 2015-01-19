Plates South Asian Tapas opens in Huntington

Tabassum Ali, owner of Spice Village Grill in Huntington, wondered why South Asian cuisine couldn’t lend itself to small-plates cuisine. When The Potting Shed florist vacated its Wall Street premises around the corner from his Main Street restaurant, he decided to find out.

Ali’s Plates South Asian Tapas opened on Jan. 16. The restaurant’s menu features what its owner calls “modernized Indian-Pakistani cuisine” along with exotic cocktails.

A few of the 20 or so small plates are also on Spice Village’s appetizer menu, among them the lush Tokri Chaat (an elaborate assemblage of potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys and sauces) and the spiced-beef-filled Qeema Naan bread. Ali has also created Chapli Kebab Sliders (beef patties seasoned with pomegranate seeds and Indian spices served with melted Monterey Jack cheese); Shashuk Skewers of either chicken, shrimp or salmon with peppers, onions and paneer cheese; Cornish hen marinated with tandoor masala; stuffed clams, and pomegranate chicken wings. Prices range from $6 to $19.

The nine cocktails ($10 a glass, $24 a pitcher) include the Tangorita (mango nectar, tamarind juice, Silver tequila, triple sec and lime juice) and the Guavito (guava nectar, light rum, lime juice, club soda, mint leaves).

With its prominent neon-accented bar, Plates has a more cosmopolitan feel than Spice Village; it's also a little more spacious. The two restaurants share a kitchen — and executive chef Ali.

Plates South Asian Tapas is at 4 Wall St., Huntington, 631-271-2210.